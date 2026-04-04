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News Video Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Enemy is lying about capture of Boikove. Village is under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, – 33rd Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade. VIDEO

Recently, Russian media outlets reported that the village of Boikove had allegedly been captured. This is not true.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment of the Ground Forces.

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Boykove remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As noted, the village of Boikove in the Zaporizhzhia region was and remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to spread disinformation, attempting to sow panic and disorient the public. The footage shows soldiers of the 33rd Assault Regiment stationed in Boikove, presenting the real situation from a first-person perspective.

Do not be taken in by Russian disinformation; trust official information from the units and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the regiment stated.

Read more: 62 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 25 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

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Zaporizhzhia region (2224) military actions (3481) Zaporizkyy district (444) Boykove (1)
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