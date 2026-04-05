Russia seeks to seize more territory and create "buffer zone" in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Syrskyi

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been conducting offensive operations since late January. During this operation, control has been regained over 480 square kilometers of territory, eight settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and four in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation in the Oleksandrivka sector

As noted, during his latest working visit, Syrskyi met with the leadership of the offensive group.

Major General Oleh Apostol reported on the situation and the results of previous missions. They also discussed ways to improve the effectiveness of our operations in designated areas and to counter the enemy’s assault operations.

See more: We are making adjustments to training content regarding fight against enemy UAVs, – Syrskyi. PHOTO

"In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas around the settlements of Ternove, Oleksandrohrad, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, and Sichneve, as well as in the direction of Sosnivka, Verbove, and Zlagoda. A total of 64 enemy attacks were recorded in the sector over the past week," the report states.

As Syrsky notes, Russian troops have not abandoned their plans for further offensive operations and are currently regrouping their available forces and equipment. Despite significant losses in personnel and military equipment, the invaders’ goal is to seize more Ukrainian territory and create a "buffer zone" in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently and steadfastly conducting active defense, inflicting significant fire damage on the occupiers, and destroying enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

See also: Russia is moving additional forces to the southern front, according to the Southern Defense Forces

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Syrskyi also worked in the Pokrovsk sector. During a visit to the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces, he heard reports from the corps commander, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiichuk, and the commanders of military units regarding the current situation and outstanding issues. He immediately issued orders to provide additional ammunition and other logistical support to boost the firepower of our units in the Donetsk region.