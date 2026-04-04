We are making adjustments to training content regarding fight against enemy UAVs, – Syrskyi. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are adapting military training to modern warfare conditions, with a focus on countering enemy drones, technological capabilities and the safety of the training process.

This was announced on Facebook by Commander-in-Chiefof the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports Censor.NET.

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The quality of military training

According to him, in conditions where the enemy has a twofold advantage in personnel and equipment, the quality of military training, the preservation of soldiers’ lives and the effective use of available weaponry become key for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"The war changes every day. Therefore, we constantly pay attention to basic general military training. In particular, during a working meeting, we decided to make adjustments to the training content regarding the fight against enemy UAVs and to strengthen the technological component, with a focus on working with UAVs and countering enemy drones," Syrskyi emphasised.





He also highlighted that they are currently analysing feedback from cadets. This allows them to improve the quality of training, refine programmes and enhance the material and technical base.

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Particular attention is being paid to individual training.

Dispersal of training grounds

"We are continuing to relocate training grounds and training centres, moving them to safer areas and building shelters.

In addition to training centres, 68 military units are currently conducting basic military training on their own premises. Some brigades have been training recruits on their own for a long time, while others have only recently taken up this task. One thing is important: the result and the quality," adds the Commander-in-Chief.

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Combat units also presented their reports during the meeting. In particular, the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade demonstrated their positive achievements in training military personnel.

"We see the issues. We are developing and implementing solutions. At the same time, our partners recognise the high level of training of the Ukrainian army – and are adopting our experience," he concludes.