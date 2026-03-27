Government allocates UAH 9.2 billion for winter preparations, Svyrydenko says

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 9.2 billion for the implementation of regional resilience plans.

As reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this.

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"Within the framework of preparations for next winter, 245 critical infrastructure facilities in non-frontline regions will be protected," she said on social media.

How the funds will be distributed

Svyrydenko explained that the UAH 9.2 billion is the second tranche of funding for the resilience plans.

Of this amount, UAH 5.2 billion will be allocated to the Recovery Agency to protect major energy facilities.

Another UAH 3.5 billion will go to the regions for the construction of protective structures for distribution substations, transformers, gas distribution stations, and other critical infrastructure facilities.

In addition, UAH 528 million has been earmarked for Ukrzaliznytsia to strengthen the protection of its own facilities.

Read more: Norway to provide $200 million in budget support to Ukraine – Svyrydenko

Preparation for winter

The head of government expects that the allocated funds will cover about 30% of the financing needs of the identified facilities and partially repay debts for work already completed.

"We must prepare for winter already now. We are doing this within the implementation of the Regional Resilience Plans. The priorities are the protection of energy facilities, the development of distributed generation, providing additional power sources for heating and water supply facilities, as well as the decentralization of heat supply," Svyrydenko stressed.

Read more: Based on experience of this winter, we are preparing reconstruction of energy supply of communities – Zelenskyy

Previous funding

Earlier, on March 20, the Cabinet allocated UAH 12.85 billion to frontline regions for the first stage of work to prepare for next winter within the framework of the resilience plans.

These funds were directed to 209 critical infrastructure facilities in frontline regions and Kyiv Oblast. According to Svyrydenko, priority work there has already begun.

Read more: By next winter, Ukraine will launch 1.5 GW of cogeneration, — Svyrydenko