Based on experience of this winter, we are preparing reconstruction of energy supply of communities – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the state of energy, during which a plan for the next heating season was considered.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

During the meeting, recovery work and the provision of the population in several regions were discussed.

"In particular, in Odesa and some communities of the region, in the Dnipro region, and in the Mykolaiv region, where conditions are particularly difficult. There were also reports on the situation in Kharkiv and the region, in the Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Separately, we analyzed what has been done in Zaporizhzhia and what experience of the region can be scaled to other regions. Ivan Fedorov reported on the work to protect and restore critical infrastructure facilities. We will also communicate with the heads of our other regions and effective communities," the report states.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirmed discussions on a demilitarised zone

Preparation for the next heating season

According to Zelenskyy, based on the experience of this winter, decisions are being prepared regarding the reconstruction and renewal of the energy supply of communities.

"The corresponding plan for the next heating season will be considered and approved at the national level. Every Ukrainian city, every community that did not allow such internal catastrophes as occurred, in particular, in Kyiv this winter, has experience that can and should be taken into account on the scale of all of Ukraine.

We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that a corresponding coordination center will be created at the government level, which will work to systematize the real experience of communities. I am grateful to everyone who helps!" he concluded.

Read more: Additional autonomous power generators and diesel buses were sent to Odesa