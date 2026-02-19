Zelenskyy confirmed discussions on a demilitarised zone

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a demilitarised zone was discussed during the negotiations in Geneva. He emphasised that Ukraine does not recognise the occupation and will not make any territorial concessions.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, which was published on 18 February.

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"Even in the trilateral talks, we have three different views on the issue of territories.

It's not easy, but we are trying to be very constructive," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine had previously supported the compromise proposed by the US during the meeting in Saudi Arabia: a ceasefire with further discussion of the return of the occupied territories through diplomatic channels.

"And now we are coming from a position where the Americans said, 'Listen, we need to talk about a free economic zone.

We said, 'Listen, guys, we actually share your American position, which was proposed in Saudi Arabia.

My position is that I want to support any format, any dialogue, but that doesn't mean I'll accept everything," he said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Merts' bloc stated that Ukraine's concessions regarding unclaimed territories would be "simply unthinkable."

Are territorial concessions possible?

The president stressed that he is ready to support any format of dialogue, but this does not mean automatic agreement to all conditions.

We cannot simply withdraw our troops. This is our territory and it is temporarily occupied. We have not recognised the occupation legally and do not even recognise it de facto in any documents. These are temporarily occupied territories. It is a big compromise for us to stop where we are," he said.

When Morgan asked whether there were circumstances under which Ukraine could cede territory, Zelenskyy replied that he would not be able to take such a step.

"Donbas is part of our independence. It is part of the values we defend. It is not just about territory. It is about people, about how to protect our country.

With all due respect to America and its president, even with security guarantees from the US, no one can give us their word today that Putin will not come again.

And there are very strong lines of defence in Donbas and Crimea. And if Russia starts aggression again, if they are already in this territory, how can we defend ourselves?" the president concluded.

Read more: I try to be honest in everything and with everyone. We are building an anti-corruption infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

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