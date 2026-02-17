Trilateral talks in Geneva conclude: practical issues discussed

The first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Geneva has been completed.

This was reported by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to him, after the joint part, the parties continued their work in groups by areas.

"The discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible decisions. As of today, both the political and military tracks have completed their work," he said.

Read more: Representatives of four EU countries joined negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva, - media reports

Umerov thanked the American partners for constructive engagement and their willingness to maintain a working tempo.

He added that the results of the first day of talks in Geneva would be reported to the President of Ukraine today. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will resume their work.

Background

Read more: There will be no news after first day of talks in Geneva, - Peskov