Trilateral talks in Geneva conclude: practical issues discussed
The first day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Geneva has been completed.
This was reported by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
According to him, after the joint part, the parties continued their work in groups by areas.
"The discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible decisions. As of today, both the political and military tracks have completed their work," he said.
Umerov thanked the American partners for constructive engagement and their willingness to maintain a working tempo.
He added that the results of the first day of talks in Geneva would be reported to the President of Ukraine today. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will resume their work.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted a U.S. proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, further trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace negotiations.
- On 17–18 February, a new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States will take place in Geneva. Medinsky will once again represent Russia.
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