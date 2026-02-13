Ukraine prepares for talks with U.S. and Russia in Geneva on February 17-18, Umerov says

The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for a meeting with the United States and Russia. The goal of the talks is substantive decisions for a sustainable and lasting peace.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

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"The President of Ukraine has determined the preliminary composition of the negotiating group. Along with me, the delegation will include: Kyrylo Budanov, Andrii Hnatov, Davyd Arakhamiia, Serhii Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitskyi," the statement reads.

Umerov stressed that the team was formed with the military, political, and security components of the process in mind.

"We will work on substantive decisions within the framework set by the head of state. The goal remains unchanged — a sustainable and lasting peace.



We are preparing for serious and responsible work," the NSDC secretary added.

Read more: Negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being prepared for next week, - Peskov

Background

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted a U.S. proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

On Saturday, January 24, a second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, further trilateral meetings as part of the peace talks were held in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Rutte on security guarantees for Ukraine: There must be no repeat of Budapest and Minsk