New round of negotiations with US may take place next Tuesday or Wednesday, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

He announced this in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

According to the head of state, the meeting may take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, but it is not yet known whether Russia will agree to negotiations in the US. Among the key topics is Washington's initiative to create a free economic zone as a buffer in eastern Donetsk region.

"Neither side is interested in the idea of a free economic zone—neither the Russians nor us. We have different views on this. And the agreement was as follows: let's come back to the next meeting with a vision of how this could look," Zelenskyy said.

Buffer zone

The president stressed that if a buffer zone is created, Ukraine should control it: "If this is our territory, and it is our territory, then the country whose territory it is should control it."

He also said that Donald Trump's administration wants to sign all the documents at once. Ukraine, he said, is looking at the possibility of approving the peace deal either through parliament or a national referendum.

Negotiations in the UAE

Separately, Zelenskyy noted that during the talks in the United Arab Emirates, the parties discussed mechanisms for a ceasefire and monitoring with the participation of the United States, but no final decisions could be made without political agreements at the highest level.

"The Russians have one wording, we have another, and the Americans have a third. There is an understanding that monitoring will take place, but there is also an understanding that additional work is needed on the wording and details," the head of state added.

Read more: Peskov commented on media reports about Zelenskyy’s plans for elections: "It is too early to talk about this."

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