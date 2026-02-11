Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's press secretary commented on the Financial Times report about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged intention to announce a plan to hold presidential elections and a referendum on a peace agreement with Russia on 24 February.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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According to Peskov, it is "too early" to talk about this at the moment.

"We actually have an exchange of such reports through the press from some sources. The source said that preparations for the elections had begun, then a source from the administration, from the office of the Kyiv regime, said that this was not the case and refuted this information," he said.

Read more: President’s Office not against holding elections, but security needed – media

The Kremlin spokesman added that it is necessary to closely monitor "information flows," but one should rely on primary sources.

Background

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would announce a referendum and elections on February 24, which are to be held by May 15.

Read more: On 24 February, Zelenskyy will announce referendum and elections to be held before 15 May, - FT

Future elections in Ukraine

Read more: No elections or referendum in May, no preparations underway – Honcharenko