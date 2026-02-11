Peskov commented on media reports about Zelenskyy’s plans for elections: "It is too early to talk about this."
Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's press secretary commented on the Financial Times report about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged intention to announce a plan to hold presidential elections and a referendum on a peace agreement with Russia on 24 February.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
According to Peskov, it is "too early" to talk about this at the moment.
"We actually have an exchange of such reports through the press from some sources. The source said that preparations for the elections had begun, then a source from the administration, from the office of the Kyiv regime, said that this was not the case and refuted this information," he said.
The Kremlin spokesman added that it is necessary to closely monitor "information flows," but one should rely on primary sources.
Background
Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would announce a referendum and elections on February 24, which are to be held by May 15.
Future elections in Ukraine
- We recall that after relevant signals from partners, there has been talk in Ukraine about the possibility of holding elections in the country during the war.
- In particular, earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine should hold elections. In turn, Zelenskyy said he was ready for this.
- A working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada on the issue of holding presidential elections under martial law
- On December 23, for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Central Election Commission (CEC) resumed the operation of the "State Register of Voters."
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