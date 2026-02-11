No elections or referendum in May, no preparations underway – Honcharenko

There will be no elections or referendum in May this year.

MP from European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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No preparations underway

According to him, there are NO preparations in the Verkhovna Rada at the moment.

"For that to happen, there would need to be a draft law already worked out. There is nothing even close. First, you need to agree on peace, and then on elections. The idea of WHY Zelenskyy would really want these elections is clear. During the war, you can get re-elected for another five years," the MP wrote.

See more: Zelenskyy would lose election to parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko and Budanov – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

What are Zelenskyy’s chances?

"I’m going to disappoint comrade Zelenskyy. Even if the elections are held under missiles, bombs, and with electricity completely cut off. Even if in Diia. Even if they allow people who went into a coma in 2021 and are only coming out now to vote — YOU WILL NEVER BE RE-ELECTED. You, Mr Zelenskyy, are hated. By everyone. From your colleagues from Kvartal 95, childhood friends, residents of Kryvyi Rih, the military, even your own staff at the Office of the President. You are simply hated. And they dream of only one thing: that you NEVER again hold any post whatsoever," Honcharenko said.

Background

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy would announce a referendum and elections on February 24, which are to be held by May 15.

Read more: CEC proposes six-month transitional period between end of martial law and start of election process

Future elections in Ukraine

Read more: Zelenskyy: "Sometimes I think about participating in next presidential election"