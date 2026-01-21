CEC proposes six-month transitional period between end of martial law and start of election process

The Central Election Commission (CEC) proposes introducing a six-month preparatory period after martial law ends and before the start of the election process.

CEC Chairman Oleh Didenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Six months to prepare for elections

"The Commission proposes establishing a six-month preparatory (or transitional) period after martial law is terminated and before the start of the election process," the statement said.

At the same time, the duration of the election process would remain unchanged, 90 days for Ukraine’s presidential election and 60 days for elections of Ukraine’s members of parliament.

Didenko noted that the preparatory period is needed, in particular, to:

assess the feasibility of holding elections in certain territories,

analyze the readiness of election infrastructure taking into account the consequences of the war,

have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conduct an analysis and cost calculations for establishing additional polling stations abroad,

ensure interaction between registers in order to clarify information about voters,

implement other CEC measures.

Read more: Hybrid voting may be possible in elections during war, Arakhamiia says

Other proposals

In addition, further liberalization of procedures for changing one’s voting address and place of voting is proposed.

"The Commission proposes enshrining in law a provision that elections are not organized or held on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, although Ukrainian voters there will be able to vote in neighboring safe countries," the statement said.

Didenko also stressed the need for effective tools to counter foreign interference and to develop security protocols during elections.

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