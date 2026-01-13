In Hungary, the date for the next parliamentary elections has been officially set, which could significantly change the political balance in the country.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Hungarian President Tamás Szujok regarding the setting of the date for the vote in accordance with constitutional norms.

The vote is scheduled for April 12, 2026. The head of state called on citizens to actively participate in the electoral process and exercise their right to free expression of will.

"One of the fundamental pillars of democracy is the right to free choice. I urge everyone to exercise this right!" emphasized Tamás Szujok.

Elections as a challenge for Viktor Orbán

The upcoming parliamentary elections are seen as a serious test for incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Opinion polls indicate a decline in support for his political party.

According to published data, the opposition party "Tisa" led by Peter Magyar is currently in the lead with about 49% support. At the same time, the Fidesz party, led by Orbán, has about 37% of supporters. This gap adds to the intrigue ahead of the election campaign, notes Politico.

Read more: Hungarians will lose 2 bonus pensions per year due to EU support for Ukraine, - Orban

Orbán's statements about war and Ukraine

Earlier, Viktor Orbán repeatedly stated that the upcoming elections would be decisive for Hungary's foreign policy. According to him, the outcome of the vote will determine whether the country will be drawn into a war with Russia.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister expressed skepticism about Ukraine's prospects in its confrontation with Russia. He claimed that Kyiv allegedly has no chance of winning, and that financial assistance from the European Union is excessive and economically burdensome.

Also, the Hungarian prime minister stated that the outbreak of war in Europe as early as 2026 cannot be ruled out.