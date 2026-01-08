Hungarians will lose 2 bonus pensions per year due to EU support for Ukraine, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says that due to the EU's financial support for Ukraine over the next 10 years, Hungarian pensioners will allegedly lose two pensions each year.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Orbán's statement

"Ukraine is asking for so much money over the next 10 years that this amount could be used to pay Hungarian pensions for 40 years or finance all family support programs for 60 years. This is what the $800 billion that the Ukrainian prime minister wants to extract from Brussels means. And they, in turn, want to get it from us," the Hungarian prime minister believes.

According to Orbán, yesterday the Hungarian government heard a report from EU Affairs Minister János Boka on how the European Union will distribute these 800 billion and from which sources it intends to secure funding.

"The result is extremely frightening. Brussels' decrees provide for the abolition of the 13th and 14th pensions, the curtailment of family support programs, and the introduction of a progressive income tax for Hungarian taxpayers. And all this is so that there is money to pay for Ukrainian utility costs.

No, we Hungarians will not accept this! We will publish Minister Boka's report, because Hungarian families have the right to know what plan Brussels wants to impose on them. And in April, they will be able to choose between the Brussels path and the path of peace," he concluded.

Read more: EU seeks ways to bypass Hungarian and Slovak vetoes on Ukraine support - Euronews

Other statements by Orbán