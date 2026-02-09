Zelenskyy would lose election to parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko and Budanov – poll

The party of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity, and the party of Kyrylo Budanov are leading in the poll results.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by New Image Marketing Group, according to the publication "Business Capital," as reported by Censor.NET.

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Party leaders

In the event of parliamentary elections this Sunday, the following parties would receive the most support:

the party of Valerii Zaluzhnyi — 11.1%;

European Solidarity — 10.2%;

the party of Kyrylo Budanov — 10.2%;

the party of Volodymyr Zelenskyy — 9.9%;

the party of Dmytro Razumkov — 4.8%.

At the same time, 23% of respondents were undecided.

Among respondents who have decided on their choice and will vote, the top five remains the same:

the party of Valerii Zaluzhnyi — 17%;

European Solidarity — 15.9%;

the party of Kyrylo Budanov — 15.8%;

the party of Volodymyr Zelenskyy — 15.2%;

the party of Dmytro Razumkov — 7.4%.

Compared to December 2025, the following parties lost potential votes:

Zaluzhnyi's party — 2.1%;

Zelenskyy's party — 1.2%;

Razumkov's party — 0.5%.

On the other hand , European Solidarity increased its support by 1.8%; Budanov's party — by 4.8%.

See more: Zaluzhnyi party leads among political forces, Zelenskyy tops presidents rating – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Poll methodology

The poll was conducted on February 1-3 in Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, and Crimea. It involved 800 respondents aged 18 and older. The statistical margin of error, with a probability of 0.95, does not exceed 3.54%.

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