Zaluzhnyi party leads among political forces, Zelenskyy tops president’s rating – poll

The leader in support among parties that clear the electoral threshold is the potential "Valerii Zaluzhnyi Party." It is ready to be supported by 13.9% of respondents.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll published by Active Group and the Politarena outlet, Censor.NET reports.

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Political parties rating

Next in the ranking after the potential "Valerii Zaluzhnyi Party" are:

European Solidarity (11.0%);

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party (9.9%);

Kyrylo Budanov’s party (8.8%);

Azov Party (6.6%).

"At the same time, the share of undecided and protest voters remains significant: 12.3% of respondents were unable to say whom they would vote for, 9.1% said they intended to spoil their ballot or vote ‘against all,’ and 8.6% said they would not take part in the elections at all. This configuration indicates the instability of party preferences and the absence of a formed parliamentary center of trust," the authors of the study note.

See more: Parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko, and Biletskyi are leading in polls. Zelenskyy’s bloc is only fourth. INFOGRAPHICS

Best president

As part of the study, respondents were also asked which president, in their opinion, did the most for the country’s development.

The most frequently mentioned were Volodymyr Zelenskyy (24.5%) and Petro Poroshenko (17.8%). Significantly smaller shares were recorded for:

Leonid Kuchma – 11.1%;

Viktor Yushchenko – 9.7%;

Leonid Kravchuk – 7.4%.

Viktor Yanukovych – 7.1%.

At the same time, more than a fifth of respondents (22.5%) were unable to give an answer.

"This indicates the absence of an established positive political narrative that would unite society around an assessment of previous periods of state development," the study says.

Methodology

The study was conducted using a self-completion questionnaire method among Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older. Sample: 1,000 questionnaires (representative by age, gender, and region of Ukraine).

Data were collected throughout the year. Data collection took place on January 17, 2026. The theoretical margin of error at a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 3.1%.

See more: 52% of Ukrainians believe that activities of Servant of People in Rada hinder development of state - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS