Parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko, and Biletskyi are leading in polls. Zelenskyy’s bloc is only fourth. INFOGRAPHICS

The parties of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Petro Poroshenko, and Andrii Biletskyi are leading among Ukrainians in the elections if the war ends.

This is evidenced by data from a KIIS poll, the results of which are available to Censor.NET.

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Survey results

When asked which political force Ukrainians would be willing to vote for if the war ended, 19.9% of citizens who had made up their minds said they would vote for Valerii Zaluzhnyi's party if it ran in the elections.

In second place in the list of electoral preferences is European Solidarity, which 16.2% of citizens are ready to support. Over the course of the year, its support has grown by 6.4%.

The top three also includes Andrii Biletskyi's political force, the Third Assault Brigade, which 11.9% of respondents are ready to vote for.

Read more: Only 9% of Ukrainians support elections during full-scale war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, 11.3% are ready to support the bloc of the current president, Zelenskyy. Support for this political force has declined over the year.

In fifth place is Kyrylo Budanov's party, which is supported by 10.4% and has been growing in popularity over the year.

Threshold

Dmytro Razumkov's Smart Politics party (8.7%) and Serhii Prytula's 24 August party (6.4%) may also overcome the threshold, while Batkivshchyna and the Azov party are teetering on the edge.

The poll was conducted between 26 November and 10 December.