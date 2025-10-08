52% of Ukrainians believe that activities of Servant of People in Rada hinder development of state - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians are most positive about the activities of the European Solidarity faction in parliament.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a KIIS poll.

Thus, 38% believe that its activities benefit Ukraine, compared to 36% who believe that they rather hinder development.

The activities of the Voice faction are considered positive by 33% of respondents, while 27% believe the opposite. Compared to February, the assessment of the faction's activities has improved (from 25% to 33%, and the number of those who believe that the faction's activities benefit the country has increased.

Read more: 71% of Ukrainians believe that corruption has increased during the war - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

"The activities of the Batkivshchyna faction are considered useful by 25% (in February - 24%). 48% believe that the activities of the faction hinder the development of the state (in February - 40%). Similar assessments can be observed in the case of the"Servant of the People" faction, whose activities are considered useful by 25%, while 52% believe that they hinder the development of the state. At the same time, compared to February, the assessment of the activities of the pro-government faction has improved (from 19% to 25%, the number of those who consider them useful for the country has increased).

As for the "Platform for Life and Peace" group, 15% believe that its activities are beneficial for Ukraine, while 43% do not think so. Compared to February, the situation has not changed significantly," the sociologists note.

In general, the majority of Ukrainians (59%) positively assess the activities of at least one faction from the list.

The survey was conducted on 19-28 September 2025. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more on our Telegram channel