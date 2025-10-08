ENG
52% of Ukrainians believe that activities of Servant of People in Rada hinder development of state - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

How do Ukrainians assess the activities of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada? Survey results

Ukrainians are most positive about the activities of the European Solidarity faction in parliament.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a KIIS poll.

Thus, 38% believe that its activities benefit Ukraine, compared to 36% who believe that they rather hinder development.

How do Ukrainians assess the activities of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada? Survey results

The activities of the Voice faction are considered positive by 33% of respondents, while 27% believe the opposite. Compared to February, the assessment of the faction's activities has improved (from 25% to 33%, and the number of those who believe that the faction's activities benefit the country has increased.

"The activities of the Batkivshchyna faction are considered useful by 25% (in February - 24%). 48% believe that the activities of the faction hinder the development of the state (in February - 40%). Similar assessments can be observed in the case of the"Servant of the People" faction, whose activities are considered useful by 25%, while 52% believe that they hinder the development of the state. At the same time, compared to February, the assessment of the activities of the pro-government faction has improved (from 19% to 25%, the number of those who consider them useful for the country has increased).

As for the "Platform for Life and Peace" group, 15% believe that its activities are beneficial for Ukraine, while 43% do not think so. Compared to February, the situation has not changed significantly," the sociologists note.

In general, the majority of Ukrainians (59%) positively assess the activities of at least one faction from the list.

The survey was conducted on 19-28 September 2025. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

