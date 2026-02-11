On 24 February, Zelenskyy will announce referendum and elections to be held before 15 May, - FT

Ukraine plans to hold elections and a referendum on peace on the same day.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

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Western and Ukrainian officials, as well as people familiar with the situation, say that the US presidential administration is pressuring Ukraine to conclude peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the spring.

Otherwise, Ukraine risks losing the security guarantees offered by the US.

The Americans insist that both votes be held by 15 May.

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FT sources said that Zelenskyy intends to announce the presidential election and referendum on 24 February, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

At the same time, interlocutors say that the timing remains uncertain and depends on progress in peace talks with Russia. The Office of the President did not comment on the information.

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Upcoming elections in Ukraine

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