Trump did not rule out running for third presidential term: "It would be interesting"

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of running for a third term in office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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When asked by a reporter if he could see any scenario in which he could be re-elected as president, Trump replied that such a possibility would be "interesting."

"I don't know. It would be interesting. But if I gave you a definite answer now, it would make life much less exciting," the US president said.

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According to Trump, he links all his actions and preparations, including those for a potential third term, to a single goal: "to make America great again."

What preceded it?

US President Donald Trump has previously stated that he does not rule out running for a third presidential term, despite constitutional restrictions.

Incidentally, American billionaire Elon Musk, during an internal conversation with former colleagues, suggested that the current US Vice President Jay D. Vance could become the next president of the country.

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