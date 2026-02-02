India will no longer purchase Russian oil. This will help end war in Ukraine, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

Conversation with Modi

Trump said that he had a telephone conversation with Modi today, during which the Indian prime minister "agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy much more from the US."

He is one of my best friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country. We talked about many things, including trade and ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy much more from the United States and possibly Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is happening right now, with thousands of people dying every week!" wrote the US leader.

Agreement between the United States and India

Following the talks, Trump also announced that a trade agreement had been reached between the US and India: mutual tariffs on American goods will be reduced from 25% to 18%, and India intends to reduce its own tariffs and non-tariff barriers for the US "to zero."

The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN" at a significantly higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION in American energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. Our great relationship with India will only get stronger in the future. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people who GET RESULTS, which is more than can be said for most," he added.

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Oil imports from Russia