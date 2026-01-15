Trump brought sour milk to Oval Office and offered journalists to "drink it all". VIDEO
On 14 January, US President Donald Trump appeared in the Oval Office with a bottle of milk during the signing ceremony for a bill making it mandatory to include milk in the National School Lunch Programme.
According to Censor.NET, this is shown in a video published by The Hill on YouTube.
- The law requires the inclusion of milk in the US National School Lunch Programme. The event was attended by representatives of the media.
"You see this beautiful milk? That's what we're here for. We're going to be discussing milk, and whole milk, and how good it is," Trump said at the beginning of his speech.
The president's joke during the official ceremony
While talking to journalists, Trump noted that the bottle of milk had been in his office for five days. He then offered the drink to representatives of the press, causing laughter in the room.
The president emphasised that he had brought the milk especially for the journalists who were present at the signing ceremony.
"I brought it so the press could try it. You can drink it all," said the American president.
School nutrition law
The White House clarified that the signed law allows schools to offer students whole milk and milk with 2% fat content. The document expands the opportunities for educational institutions to shape school menus.
The new rules are expected to take effect after all procedures required by US law have been completed.
- Earlier, Donald Trump ordered Denmark to get out of Greenland.
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