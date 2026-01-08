Xi Jinping wants Russia’s war against Ukraine to end, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said that during an upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he plans to discuss settling Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Trump said this while speaking with journalists aboard the presidential aircraft before departing for Asia, Censor.NET reports.

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China wants the war in Ukraine to end

The U.S. leader was asked what influence he wants China to exert on Russia to stop the war.

"I'd love China to help us out with to help us with Russia. We put very big sanctions on Russia [...] they're very biting. They're very strong. But I'd like to see China help us out," Trump replied.

Read more: "Without my involvement, Russia would have all of Ukraine right now," Trump says

Meeting with Xi

He confirmed that one of the topics in the talks with Xi Jinping will be the Russia-Ukraine war.

"They are killing 7,000 people a week. Soldiers, mostly soldiers. And we'll certainly be talking about that. He'd [China’s leader] like to see that end, too," Trump stressed.

In his view, he and Xi Jinping will have a "great" meeting.

Read more: Security guarantee document is essentially ready for finalisation at highest level with Trump, - Zelenskyy