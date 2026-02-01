Zelenskyy: "Sometimes I think about participating in next presidential election"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he "sometimes thinks" about participating in the next presidential election.
According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Český rozhlas.
"Sometimes I think about it"
He said that he thinks about it, but everything depends on how the war ends.
"I don't know. It depends on how this war ends... Sometimes I think about it," the president said.
What preceded this?
It should be noted that Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised that he is "not clinging to his seat."
- Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine should hold elections. Perhaps Zelenskyy would win.
- In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.
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