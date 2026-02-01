2 400 15
New trilateral meetings of delegations will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, - Zelenskyy
On February 4 and 5, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Our negotiating team has just reported back. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" said Zelenskyy.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password