New trilateral meetings of delegations will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, - Zelenskyy

On February 4 and 5, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"Our negotiating team has just reported back. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" said Zelenskyy.

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Peace talks in the UAE

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