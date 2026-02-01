In January, Russia launched more than 6,000 UAVs, 5,500 guided aerial bombs and 158 missiles at Ukraine. Targets were energy facilities, railways and infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

Repair work to restore critical infrastructure is continuing in many regions of Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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How did Russia attack Ukraine?

According to him, in January alone, Russia launched more than 6,000 strike drones, about 5,500 guided aerial bombs, and 158 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

See also on Censor.NET: The moment of destruction of the enemy kamikaze drone "Geranium". VIDEO

"Practically all of this is against energy, railways, our infrastructure, everything that supports normal life.

The strikes are continuing. Over the past week, Russia has used more than 980 strike drones, nearly 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and two missiles against Ukraine. We are recording Russian attempts to destroy logistics and transport links between cities and communities. That is why the need to protect our skies has not disappeared. Missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, F-16, and other platforms are needed every day," Zelenskyy noted.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 9,707 air targets in January.

According to the Air Force, on 1 February, 76 out of 90 enemy UAVs were destroyed, with hits in nine locations.

See: Air defence forces shot down ten out of ten enemy jet drones flying towards Kyiv. VIDEO