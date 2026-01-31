Ukrainian air defence destroyed 9,707 air targets in January, - Air Force

During January 2026, the Defence Forces' air defence destroyed 9,707 enemy air targets.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What was destroyed?

The air defence forces destroyed:

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

9 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

37 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

10 Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

6 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

2,725 Shahed strike UAVs;

565 reconnaissance UAVs;

18,185 other types of UAVs.

Watch more: Operators of 10th SMAB "Edelweiss" destroyed 23 Russian "Molniya" drones with help of anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO

Aviation operations

The Air Force carried out 614 sorties in January, including:

about 460 – for fighter aircraft cover;

over 90 for fire support and air support for troops.

Also in January 2026, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 392 air targets:

11 cruise missiles,

381 UAVs.

Command posts, logistics facilities, and enemy troop and equipment concentrations were hit.

What preceded this?

Recall that on the night of 31 January 2026, the enemy attacked with 85 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 55 of which were Shaheds.