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64 enemy UAVs out of 85 were neutralized, there were hits at 13 locations, - Air Force

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 85 strike UAVs. How many were shot down by air defense?

On the night of January 31, 2026, the enemy attacked with 85 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs, about 55 of which were "shahed drones."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 64 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones (updated)

Consequences

"Twenty strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations," the statement said.

"The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules," emphasize the Air Force.

Watch more: Operators of 10th SMAB "Edelweiss" destroyed 23 Russian "Molniya" drones with help of anti-aircraft drones. VIDEO

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drone (2638) Air forces (1984) Shahed (1380)
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