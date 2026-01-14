Air defense forces down all 10 of 10 enemy jet-powered drones heading for Kyiv. VIDEO

During the day on Wednesday, January 14, air defense forces shot down ten out of ten enemy jet-powered UAVs in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy air attacks intensified

"In the period from 07:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.on January 14, 2026, the enemy intensified air attacks toward the city of Kyiv, using jet-powered UAVs," the statement said.

It is noted that all necessary assets were used to destroy and counter the enemy’s jet-powered drones, including aircraft.

See more: Russia launched 113 UAVs and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 90 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

10 out of 10 drones destroyed

"As of 5:00 p.m., ten out of ten enemy jet-powered UAVs have been shot down in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions," the Air Force reported.

After examining the fragments, specialists will likely determine the type of UAV and its payload.

"The attack continues; south of Ukraine’s capital, the usual Shaheds or UAVs of other types are being recorded. Combat work continues — do not ignore the air raid alert!" the Air Force urged.

See more: Russia launched massive attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs: air defence forces destroyed 247 targets. INFOGRAPHICS