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Russia launched 113 UAVs and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 90 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 14 January, the enemy attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In addition, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 113 Shahed and Gerber strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda, and Gvardeyskoye.

About 70 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did the air defence work?

According to preliminary data, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 1 ballistic missile and 89 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the east and north of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.

air defence

See also: Russians shelled 34 settlements in the Kherson region: 1 person was injured, houses were damaged

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Russian Army (11675) shoot out (16997) Anti-aircraft warfare (2077) rocket (1850) Air forces (1960) Shahed (1349)
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