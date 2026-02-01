Government and energy companies worked in emergency mode due to technological accident in power grid, - Zelenskyy

The government, the Ministry of Energy, energy companies, and local authorities worked around the clock due to a technological accident on the power grid, which led to power outages in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Thiswas announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Technical failure on the grid

"Today was a day of emergency mode for the government, the Ministry of Energy, all our energy companies, regional and local authorities. In the morning, there was a technical failure on the grid: two lines between Romania and Moldova, and on the territory of Ukraine, stopped working. The causes are being investigated in detail. As of now, there is no evidence of external interference or cyberattacks. More data indicates that the lines froze due to weather conditions, causing automatic shutdowns," the statement said.

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Stabilisation and restoration of supply continue

The most serious consequences are for Kyiv and Central Ukraine, the Vinnytsia region, as well as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and our Sumy region. The necessary forces were immediately mobilised. Today, we managed to return to the situation that existed before this technological accident, and now the stabilisation and restoration of supplies to our people is ongoing.

The President expressed his gratitude to the repair crews.

"I would like to thank all our repair crews, each and every one of them, who are working to restore, restart systems, and preserve Ukraine's energy sector in these extremely difficult conditions. It is important to thank Ukrainian railway workers for all their work to preserve logistics and our transport links. Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" he said.

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