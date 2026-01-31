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Blackout in Ukraine due to large-scale accident in power system, - media
A large-scale accident occurred in Ukraine's power grid, leaving a significant part of the country without electricity.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources of Ekonomichna Pravda in one of the energy companies and the Cabinet of Ministers.
The causes of the incident are currently unknown.
The publication asked Ukrenergo's press service for comment.
What preceded it?
As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.
According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to an accident in the power system.
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