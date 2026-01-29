Energy crisis for years: why Kyiv won’t "bounce back" quickly – Olha Kosharna explains

Russia is stepping up strikes on Ukraine’s energy system, with Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa falling into the highest-risk zone. In a conversation with energy expert Olha Kosharnа, we explain in plain language why restoring heat and electricity after the latest strikes could take years, why relying on large Soviet-era thermal power plants is a dead end, and how decentralization (cogeneration units, small modular solutions) could partially cover the needs of critical infrastructure.

Watch on Censor.NET.

A separate part of the episode focuses on the state’s responsibility and coordination failures:

what the Ministry of Energy failed to do;

why communities "get stuck" with donor equipment;

and what the conflict between the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo looks like amid efforts to protect substations and grids.

We also discuss officials’ statements about an "energy ceasefire," Russia’s actual tactics (mass drone attacks and concentrated strikes on hubs and transformers), and practical advice for residents of high-rise buildings.

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Read more: Trump: I personally asked Putin not to fire into Ukraine for week, he agreed