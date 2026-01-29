Trump: I personally asked Putin not to fire into Ukraine for week, he agreed

US President Donald Trump said he had personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to strike Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week.

The American leader made this statement during a Cabinet meeting, Censor.NET reports.

Asked Putin not to shell Ukraine

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and other cities for a week. He agreed to do that. And I have to tell you, it was very nice. Many people said: 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," the White House chief said.

On ending the war

Trump also said he remains confident about the possibility of settling Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"We have settled eight conflicts and, as we think, there will soon be another one. Steve Witkoff is working very hard, and Jared (Kushner, – ed.), and others, and I think we will settle it soon," the US leader added.

See more: Trump hung a photo with Putin in the White House. PHOTOS