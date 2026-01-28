Trump hung a photo with Putin in the White House

A photo of Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hung in the White House lobby.

This was reported by PBS journalist Elizabeth Landers, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The photo with Putin was taken on 15 August 2025 in Alaska.

Below it hangs a photo of the US leader with his granddaughter.

According to the journalist, this photo was not there before.

See also: After meeting with Trump, Fico called his psychological state "dangerous," - Politico





Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin to resolve issues regarding territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, - Sybiha

What preceded this?

Earlier, Trump said that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine was"approaching" and described the conflict as a "bloody massacre."

According to Reuters, Trump's approval rating among Americans has fallen to 38%.

Read more: Protracted war could push Putin to use chemical weapons of mass destruction, - Times