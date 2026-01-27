Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin to resolve issues regarding territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peaceful negotiations.
He spoke about this in an interview with European Truth, according to Censor.NET.
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin
The Foreign Minister stated that two of the most sensitive issues remain unresolved in the peace process: those concerning territories and future control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
"It is precisely to resolve these issues that the president is prepared to meet with Putin and discuss them," Sybiha said.
Meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
At the same time, Sybiha sees no need to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"We should not create parallel tracks. There are established negotiating teams, which include representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Creating additional tracks is not timely or necessary," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.
- He also said that the negotiating teams had already held substantive talks on the parameters of the ceasefire, the procedure for monitoring or verifying the truce.
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