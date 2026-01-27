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News Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin
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Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin to resolve issues regarding territories and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, - Sybiha

Zelenskyy and Putin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resolve two sensitive issues through peaceful negotiations.

He spoke about this in an interview with European Truth, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

The Foreign Minister stated that two of the most sensitive issues remain unresolved in the peace process: those concerning territories and future control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"It is precisely to resolve these issues that the president is prepared to meet with Putin and discuss them," Sybiha said.

Read more: Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine extended until May 4, 2026

Meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

At the same time, Sybiha sees no need to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We should not create parallel tracks. There are established negotiating teams, which include representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Creating additional tracks is not timely or necessary," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8935) Vladimir Putin (4023) Sybiha Andrii (463) negotiations with Russia (856)
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