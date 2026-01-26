Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine extended until May 4, 2026
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.
As reported by Censor.NET, the relevant documents have been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
Thus, martial law and mobilization in Ukraine will remain in effect until May 4, 2026.
When the laws will take effect
Law No. 4757 "On approving the decree of the President of Ukraine on extending the duration of martial law" (draft law No. 14366) will enter into force on the day of its publication.
Law No. 4758 "On approving the decree of the President of Ukraine on extending the period of general mobilization" (draft law No. 14367) will enter into force on February 3, 2026.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that martial law will be lifted once security guarantees emerge in Ukraine, including monitoring and the presence of partners.
- Earlier, he stated that Ukraine wants to obtain security guarantees from the United States for 30 to 50 years.
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