Document on security guarantees from US is 100% ready, - Zelenskyy

The bilateral document on security guarantees from the United States to Ukraine is 100% ready.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Vilnius, which was broadcast by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

Security guarantees from the US are ready

"For us, a security guarantee is, first and foremost, a bilateral security guarantee from the US. The document is 100% ready, we expect our partners to be ready to give us a place when we sign it, and then the document will go for ratification in the US Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," the head of state said.

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European part of the guarantees

The head of state also mentioned the European part of the security guarantees.

According to Zelenskyy, the security guarantees from Europe should include the results of the work of the "Coalition of the Willing" and the date of EU membership.

"The second security guarantees for Ukraine are European security guarantees, the Coalition of the Willing and, most importantly, membership in the European Union. These are economic security guarantees for Ukraine. We want the 27th year, we are talking about a specific date when Ukraine will be ready," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state said that Ukraine will be technically ready to open all clusters in the first half of 2026, and in 2027, it will be fully ready for accession at the "technical level."

"We will be fully ready in 2027 (to join the EU, ed.). We want a specific date in the agreement on the end of the war so that all parties sign it and then no one blocks us anymore," Zelenskyy said.