After meeting with Trump, Fico described his psychological state as "dangerous," - Politico

After meeting with Donald Trump, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he was shocked by the psychological state of the US leader.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reported this with reference to European diplomats.

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Details

Fico told European leaders about this on the sidelines of an emergency EU summit in Brussels last week.

The publication notes that the Slovak prime minister is one of the few EU leaders who often supports Trump's position on Europe's weaknesses. He was concerned about the US president's "psychological state."

According to diplomats, Fico made his statements during a separate informal meeting between some leaders and senior EU officials, rather than during official roundtable talks.

He used the word "dangerous" to describe how Trump appeared during their private meeting at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on 17 January.

Read more: Fico opposes use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

Politico writes that diplomats from four different EU governments and a senior EU official do not know what Trump said to Fico that prompted such a reaction from the Slovak prime minister.

"Fico’s comments are especially pertinent because he’s among Europe’s most pro-Trump politicians, touting his access to the U.S. president in a Facebook video after the Mar-a-Lago meeting and voicing support for Washington’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war.

A year ago, Fico spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference and told Americans "your president is doing Europe a great service," the article states.

Read more: Slovak PM Fico calls on EU to help facilitate U.S.–Russia talks

Reaction

Fico's spokesperson did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said: "This is absolutely total fake news from anonymous European diplomats who are trying to be relevant. The meeting at Mar-a-Lago was positive and productive."

Another senior Trump administration official who attended the leaders' meeting said he could not recall any awkward moments or uncomfortable exchanges.

According to him, the meeting requested by Fico was pleasant, normal and included several light-hearted exchanges, which were captured by the White House photographer.

Watch more: "If you are such heroes, go fight in Ukraine": Fico provoked school protest in Poprad. VIDEO