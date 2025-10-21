Slovak PM Fico calls on EU to help facilitate U.S.–Russia talks

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called on the European Union to help facilitate a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in order to achieve peace in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Facebook.

Fico said he was "sad to see" what he described as clear evidence of attempts to block the meeting between the American and Russian presidents in Budapest "at any cost."

Read more: Trump-Putin summit in Budapest postponed indefinitely - NBC News

In his post, Fico also mentioned "a foreign minister of an EU member state" who allegedly suggested arresting Putin if his plane flew over that country’s territory, as well as "pressure on Hungary" to comply with the international arrest warrant for the Russian dictator.

"I have always maintained that the EU has turned into a war cabinet, with a significant number of member states supporting the war in Ukraine in the naïve belief that this would weaken or even defeat Russia," Fico wrote.

The Slovak prime minister believes the EU should "do everything possible to ensure that the Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest takes place without obstacles and as soon as possible." He added that only such a step could help achieve a swift peace in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia’s rejection of ceasefire jeopardizes Trump-Putin meeting - Reuters

As a reminder, planning for the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest has been suspended. Journalist Garrett Haake of NBC News reported this on X, citing a White House source.

He added that the phone conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, October 20, was "productive."

At the same time, the U.S. president believes that both sides are not yet sufficiently prepared for negotiations to discuss further steps.

Read more on our Telegram channel