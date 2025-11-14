"If you are such heroes, go fight in Ukraine": Fico provoked school protest in Poprad. VIDEO

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico provoked a protest by students during a meeting with high school students in Poprad, saying that those who support the war "can go fight in Ukraine."

This was reported by Dennik, according to Censor.NET.

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The incident occurred during a lecture when Fico was discussing the EU's allocation of €140 billion to support Ukraine. His words caused discontent among the young people. The politician responded to the noise in the hall by saying:

"If you are such heroes in black T-shirts and support the war so much, then go there."

See more: "We’ve had enough of Fico": anti-government protests in Slovakia. PHOTO

Despite the prime minister's request to let him finish his speech, the students continued to make noise with their keys. Fico urged them to "ring, ring," after which the students left the hall in an orderly manner, one of them carrying the Ukrainian flag.

What preceded this?

In early November, Fico's speech at a school in Poprad was also met with protest: students drew a heart in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and one of them was questioned by the police. The lecture was then postponed, and the prime minister promised to coordinate his next speech with the school principal.

Read more: Slovakia will not support use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s military spending, - Fico