Slovakia will not support use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s military spending, - Fico

Slovakia does not intend to support the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's military expenditures.

This was stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, according to Bloomberg, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Slovakia will not participate in any legal or financial schemes to seize frozen assets if these funds are spent on military expenses in Ukraine," said the head of the Slovak government.

Fico threatened to block sanctions

Fico had previously threatened to block sanctions against Russia, but ultimately agreed after receiving additional concessions.

However, he categorically refused to confiscate Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

"Do we want to end the war or are we just fueling it? We are going to give Ukraine €140 billion so that the war continues. What does that mean? It means that the war will continue for at least another two years," said the Slovak prime minister.

Read more: EU intensifies talks with Belgium on "reparations loan" for Ukraine - Politico

Russian assets to help Ukraine