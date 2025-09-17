"We’ve had enough of Fico": anti-government protests in Slovakia. PHOTO

On 16 September, thousands of citizens took part in a nationwide mass protest in Slovakia against the economic and pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by France24.

The rallies took place in 16 major cities and towns, including the capital Bratislava.

Photo: AFP

The organisers said the demonstrations were one of the largest manifestations of opposition since Fico returned to power last year.

The wave of protests was fuelled by Fico's trip to China, where he met with dictator Putin for the third time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We've had enough of Fico," people chanted.

Photo: Dennik N

The protesters were also angry about the austerity package recently approved by the government.

The government explained that the measures are necessary to reduce the budget deficit, which last year was 5.3% of GDP and the second largest among euro countries. This year's deficit is expected to exceed 5%, which is above the 3% limit set by the European Union.

Measures include increases in health and social insurance, income tax for high-income earners and value-added tax on some food products, as well as possible cuts to national holidays.

