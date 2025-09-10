Slovakia is naked and barefoot, it has no air defense, - President Pellegrini

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini called the flight of Russian drones to Poland dangerous.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TVnoviny.

In this context, he drew attention to the lack of air defense in Slovakia.

"I would like to emphasize what I often say, which is the very dangerous situation the Slovak Republic is in today, as it does not have and does not possess any air defense capabilities," the Slovak leader said.

According to him, if a similar situation were to occur in Slovakia, people would only hope that drones would not fall on a settlement.

He called the situation in Poland a "warning."

Pellegrini said that he currently has no information about the risk of a targeted attack on Slovakia. However, he fears technical failures that could cause a drone or missile attacking targets near the Slovak border to deviate from its trajectory.

"Today, Slovakia is naked and barefoot and unable to respond immediately if our airspace is violated by a drone, as happened in Poland," he added.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.