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All of Kyiv without water supply due to power system failure - Kyivvodokanal
Due to an accident in the power grid, there is currently no water supply in all districts of Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Kyivvodokanal.
What is known?
"At this moment, energy specialists, together with Kyivvodokanal experts, are working intensively to restore power supply to water and sewage facilities as quickly as possible and resume water supply to Kyiv residents," the statement said.
Further developments and the timing of service restoration will be announced separately.
What preceded it?
As reported, on the morning of January 31, subway service was suspended due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power outages.
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