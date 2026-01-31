Without direct contact at leadership level, it is impossible to reach agreement on territorial issues, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues cannot be resolved by technical teams alone. He emphasized the need for direct contact at the leadership level.

The head of state said this in an interview with Czech Radio, according to Censor.NET.

Territorial issues

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine remains open to a trilateral format involving the US and Russia, adding that Europe should be present at key stages.

"Without direct contact at the leadership level, it will be impossible to reach agreement on territorial issues. Territorial issues cannot be resolved by technical groups alone," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump says Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal

Security guarantees for EU accession

In addition, the president said that Ukraine is counting on security guarantees not only from Washington but also from its European allies, as well as progress toward EU membership. These elements are part of a broader 20-point program to end the war, which also includes a comprehensive package of recovery measures.

According to the head of state, Ukraine aims to be technically ready to join the European Union in 2027. However, the final terms will depend on agreement between international partners and ratification by parliaments.