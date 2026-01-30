Trump says Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to reaching a deal to end the war.

He said this while signing executive orders at the White House on Friday, January 30, Censor.NET reports.

Trump believes a deal is already close

Trump was asked about the chances of successful talks to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"I think they stand a chance. We've been trying. I've ended eight wars. All of them, I thought, were going to be maybe tougher than this one. But Zelenskyy and Putin hate each other, and it makes it very difficult. But I think we're getting very close to getting a settlement. Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly soldiers, have been killed. Last week, they lost 29,000 people. Last month, they lost 29,000 soldiers," the US leader said.

Read more: Rubio on Donbas issue in peace talks: "This is still bridge we haven’t crossed"

Background

We remind you that the day before, US President Donald Trump said he had personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US leader Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Read more: Russia’s military losses have risen sharply in recent weeks due to Ukrainian drones, - Bloomberg