We expect agreements to be upheld, Zelenskyy responds to Trump’s statement on Putin’s promise to halt shelling
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US leader Donald Trump, who said he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
The head of state wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.
"An important statement by President Trump about the possibility of providing security for Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during this extreme winter period. Power supply is a foundation of life. We value the efforts of our partners to help us protect lives. Thank you, President Trump! Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented. De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war, "the president wrote.
Background
Recall that a day earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.
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