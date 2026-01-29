87% of Ukrainians stay at home despite energy-related problems – survey

Despite Russia’s massive attacks on energy infrastructure and the related day-to-day hardships, most Ukrainians are not changing their place of residence.

This is evidenced by data from a sociological survey, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the study, 87% of respondents stayed where they were, despite problems with electricity, water, and heating.

Who left most often?

The most mobile were residents of the regions that suffer the most from attacks on the energy sector—eastern Ukraine and Kyiv. From these areas, 21% and 18% of respondents, respectively, temporarily left.

Read more: There are power outages in three regions due to enemy shelling, and in seven more due to weather conditions, - Ministry of Energy

Among the 13% of Ukrainians who were forced to change their place of residence due to the energy crisis, the majority remained within their region (60%), and half moved to another region of Ukraine.

Do they plan to return?

The overwhelming majority of those who temporarily left plan to return home after it warms up or when the security situation allows. At the same time, some residents of the eastern and northern regions (16% and 22%) do not yet see an opportunity to return.

Read more: Kharkiv region energy supply situation: we are preparing requests to partners for energy equipment supplies – Shmyhal

Migration sentiments remain stable

Less than 10% of respondents said they intend to leave Ukraine within the next six months. This figure matches the results of previous surveys and indicates that even intensive strikes on the energy sector have not triggered a new surge in migration.

The main reasons for a possible departure remain threats to life and health, the possible occupation of a region, or loss of housing. Day-to-day hardships, lack of electricity, water, or heating, are not yet a decisive factor.

Read more: 737 residential buildings in Kyiv are currently without heat, most of them in Troieschyna, - Klitschko

At the same time, 43% of respondents allow for changing their place of residence if conditions worsen further: the temperature at home falls below 10 degrees, and electricity, water, or sewerage are absent for more than 48 hours. However, the key reason for leaving remains the security situation.