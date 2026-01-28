737 residential buildings in Kyiv are currently without heat, most of them in Troieschyna, - Klitschko
737 residential buildings in the capital remain without heating today.
This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Where is there no heat?
"The vast majority of them are in Troieshchyna. Some are in several other districts. Utility workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy in order to restore heat to the homes of Kyiv residents," the message says.
According to him, more than 1,000 utility workers are working to fix the heating supply problems in Kyiv.
"The capital's specialists are being assisted by teams from the Lviv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv region, and some other cities. As well as teams from Ukrzaliznytsia.
Kyiv is grateful to everyone who supports and helps the capital in this crisis situation!" Klitschko said.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Poland is transferring 400 generators from state reserves to Kyiv and communities around the capital.
- As of the morning of 22 January, just under 3,000 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heat.
- As of the morning of 23 January, it was reported that 1,940 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remained without heat, most of them on the left bank of the city.
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