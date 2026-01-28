737 residential buildings in Kyiv are currently without heat, most of them in Troieschyna, - Klitschko

737 residential buildings in the capital remain without heating today.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is there no heat?

"The vast majority of them are in Troieshchyna. Some are in several other districts. Utility workers and energy specialists are working around the clock to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy in order to restore heat to the homes of Kyiv residents," the message says.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions, - Ukrenergo

According to him, more than 1,000 utility workers are working to fix the heating supply problems in Kyiv.

"The capital's specialists are being assisted by teams from the Lviv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv region, and some other cities. As well as teams from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Kyiv is grateful to everyone who supports and helps the capital in this crisis situation!" Klitschko said.

What preceded this?

Read more: Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, - Klitschko